Friendster To Be Sold By End Of Month For Fire-Sale $100 Million

Friendster, the social network that still exists to surprise of many, is going to be sold by the end of December according to sources speaking with Melanie Lee of Reuters.



The social network is going to be sold for $100 million to an Asian company, Lee reports.

While Friendster has been left in the dust in the U.S., it’s doing all right for itself in Asia, where more than half of its 100 million registered users live.

