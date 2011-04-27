Friendster, Which Still Exists, Is FINALLY Giving Up

On May 31, long standing social networking site Friendster will undergo a huge facelift and essentially wave the white flag to Facebook, according to TechCrunch.



All photos and comments will be deleted from the site while “basic profile information” and friends lists will be preserved. Existing Friendster accounts will be maintained as well.

According to Alexa, Friendster is still very popular in some countries like the Philippines, where it is the 15th most visited site in the entire country. But don’t worry Filipino Friendster users – you can export your profile information and photos here.

