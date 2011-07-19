Watch Mila Kunis And Justin Timberlake Explain Their Marine Ball RSVPs On "Today" (VIDEO)

It’s a high-profile matter of national security.



We’re talking, of course, about the YouTube invitations Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake have received to upcoming Marine balls.

First Kunis was going. Then she wasn’t and it was a huge deal.

But guess what? She is.

And so is he.

They explained the whole thing on “Today” this morning.

Video below. Click to the four-minute mark.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.