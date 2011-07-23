SAME-STORY FACEOFF: 8 Carbon-Copy Movies And TV Shows That Went Head To Head -- And Who Came Out On Top

“Friends With Benefits” opens this weekend, bringing with it this question:
Isn’t it the same exact movie as January’s “No Strings Attached” (which starred Natalie Portman)?
And furthermore — which will go down as the box office winner of the two?
This is a scenario that comes up again and again in movies and television — two projects, same storylines, neck-and-neck release dates.
Here, a look at six such battles — and the winners and losers from each.
Tommy Lee Jones couldn't lead 'Volcano' ($90 million) to a victory over 'Dante's Peak,' which made $116 million at the box office.
1998 saw the head-to-head box office battle of 'Armageddon' (left) and 'Deep Impact.' The winner? 'Armageddon,' which grossed $555 million -- but with $345 million, 'Deep Impact' wasn't hanging its head.
Before the age of incessant animated blockbusters, 'A Bug's Life' (left) and 'Antz' caused a stir by opening during the same calendar year. 'Bug's' trounced 'Antz,' $358 million to $171 million.
'Capote' (2005) starred Philip Seymour Hoffman in the title role and grossed $42 million. Poor Toby Young (left) could only manage $1.2 million with the next year's 'Infamous.'
Aaron Sorkin's 'Studio 60' faced off against Tina Fey's '30 Rock' in 2006. About a million Emmys later, it's clear who won that battle.
'Cashmere Mafia' (left) on the Alphabet network faced off against 'Lipstick Jungle' on NBC. 'Jungle' won with two seasons to the one 'Mafia' eked out -- but it was cancelled after the second run.
Portland's take on friendly sex earned $146 million -- but for the record, Kunis's movie was reportedly conceived first.
They've been competing for cast members for months now (Lily Collins, left, plays Snow in one, Kristen Stewart has the lead in the other) -- but a victor won't emerge until the films' 2012 releases.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.