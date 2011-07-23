SAME-STORY FACEOFF: 8 Carbon-Copy Movies And TV Shows That Went Head To Head -- And Who Came Out On Top

“Friends With Benefits” opens this weekend, bringing with it this question:



Isn’t it the same exact movie as January’s “No Strings Attached” (which starred Natalie Portman)?

And furthermore — which will go down as the box office winner of the two?

This is a scenario that comes up again and again in movies and television — two projects, same storylines, neck-and-neck release dates.

Here, a look at six such battles — and the winners and losers from each.

