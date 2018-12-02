17 little-known facts about ‘Friends’ even fans might not know

- “Friends” aired in 1994 and there are a few things you may not know about the show.
- Ross was created with David Schwimmer in mind, but he almost passed on reading for the part.
- Monica and Joey were meant to end up together, but the actors’ chemistry changed the entire show.
“You set out to do things, and then actors come in and they breathe life into it, and it’s not quite what you imagined it was going to be,” said Kauffman.
For instance, Monica (Courtney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) were only supposed to get together briefly before she was slated to end up with Joey (Matthew LeBlanc).
But when Monica and Chandler did get together on screen, viewers had such an enthusiastic response to the pairing that the Joey and Monica plotline was discarded.
“We were stunned,” said Kauffman. “So that’s when we sort of went, ‘Huh, guess this is going in a different direction.'”
Even when looking at alternative endings, he said it seemed impossible for him and Kauffman to end the show with Ross and Rachel completely broken up.
“We did talk about, with Ross and Rachel, a gray area of where they aren’t together, but we hint there’s a sense that they might be down the road,” Crane explained to Entertainment Weekly.
“But we thought, ‘No, if we’re going to do it, let’s do it.’ It’s the nature of our show. It’s not a show about grays. Let’s deliver not just what the audience wants, but what we want, which was to see them finally together,” he added.
In 2013, Aniston told Us Weekly that she was the last of the six main cast members to be added onto the series.
Unsure of her longevity on the show, she said she was asked to sit out of the main cast photos for the majority of the shoot because producers did not know if she would stay on as Rachel.
Aniston proved herself to be integral to the cast and would go on to win an Emmy for her performance as Rachel Green.
“I took them to Vegas,” Burrows told Us Weekly. “I had me and six of them and I said — I don’t know why I said this — I said, ‘This is your last shot at anonymity. Once the show comes on the air, you guys will never be able to go anywhere without being hounded.’ I knew the show had a chance to really take off.”
“Towards the end we actually pitched the idea that Joey and Phoebe had been having casual sex the entire time,” said LeBlanc. “We’d go back and shoot all the historical scenes and just before a moment that everyone recognizes, there’s Joey and Phoebe coming out of a broom closet together.”
He said producers passed on this plotline.
“Let’s face it, she’s adorable and intelligent and really together. She is Monica,” said Kauffman.
“She has the neatest dressing room. She even cleans up the other actors’ dressing rooms because she won’t go in there if they are too messy,” she added.
And, on the television special “Friends: Final Thoughts,” the producers revealed that the episode was restricted to Monica’s apartment due to budget cuts. They couldn’t afford multiple filming locations.
Bonus: The episode is so notable that Jay-Z later parodied it in his “Moonlight” music video.
“For a long time, we couldn’t show a condom wrapper,” said Kauffman.
“The rules kept changing,” added Crane. “For the first three years, we could say ‘penis.’ Then we couldn’t say ‘penis.’ Then we could say ‘penis’ again.”
Although it’s probably just a writing goof that was overlooked, perhaps Ross just lied about his age because he was insecure about turning 30.
“We got a call that Justin Timberlake wanted to do the show,” said Kauffman. Crane said Timberlake was “lovely” to meet, but the two couldn’t think of a good part for him.
“My kids were furious,” Kauffman said. “They wanted to kill me.”
“I was not a fan of the ‘Rachel.'” Aniston told Glamour in 2015. “That was kind of cringe-y for me.”
The actress said she wasn’t even able to style her hair on her own — she had to rely on her hairstylist to do it for her.
“Marta and David early on were big fans of David Schwimmer and really wrote the character of Ross with Schwimmer in mind,” Littlefield told the Emmys.
But, Schwimmer almost skipped on reading for the part.
“At the time, David was thinking, ‘You know what. I’m just going to go back and do theater.’ But his agent doggedly pursued him to read the script and come back from Chicago to read for the role,” he added.
By the end of the series, they reportedly each earned $US1 ($AU1) million per episode.
Kudrow said she was still trying to get into character even though she already had the role.
Aniston said she also remembers Cox’s table-read outfit, “a pink baby tee with a white trim.”
“The commando episode [“The One Where No One is Ready”] was the week I dislocated my shoulder and I had to go to the hospital,” said LeBlanc. “They wrote that in, I remember, as Joey jumping on the bed.”
Kudrow actually asked for Perry’s permission before mimicking his character’s style with that line.
“That’s how Matthew Perry said things. I actually asked his permission before we shot it,” the actress said in the Variety feature, speaking of that scene. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if you’ve seen the rehearsals, but I’m saying ‘My eyes! My eyes!’ the way you do. So I just need to know that that’s OK with you. If not, I’ll say it a different way. And he was like, ‘Yeah, go for it.'”
Aniston added that she felt that “Matthew required us to ask permission when we borrowed Chandler’s cadence.”
“The show is about that time in your life when your friends are your family — that’s what the show was about,” said Kauffman.
She said she felt that once Monica and Chandler started their own family and left the apartment during the finale, the story had finally moved on beyond the characters.
