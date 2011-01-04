'Friends Of Rick Sanchez' Have Launched A Website In His defence

It appears Rick Sanchez is looking to make a comeback.



‘Friends of Rick Sanchez’ (or, presumably Rick Sanchez) have launched a website in support of the former CNN anchor who lost his job in September after calling Jon Stewart a bigot on a radio show and essentially declaring that Jews run the media (“I’m telling you that everybody who runs CNN is a lot like Stewart, and a lot of people who run all the other networks are a lot like Stewart. And to imply that somehow they, the people in this country who are Jewish, are an oppressed minority?”)

According to the ‘about us’ page “This site has been put up by Rick’s friends, people who have cared about him for many years.”

Also: “We created this site because we don’t believe a man’s life should be judged by one misconstrued moment, one interview, one soundbite taken out of context.”

Which is fair. Even Stewart appeared sceptical that Sanchez’s remarks were reflective of the person: “I’m not even sure Sanchez believes what he’s saying.” And in this news cycle four months is more than enough time to allow for a redemptive comeback.

To drive the point home — or at least create a few good headlines — Sanchez will be appearing with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach (“America’s Rabbi”) next week to have a “public dialogue.”

“My career path was changed because of a misconstrued comment, which very few actually even bothered to listen to. I have spent the last few months concentrating on my family, but instantly jumped at the opportunity for a public dialogue with my friend, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. I look forward to addressing any and all questions and concerns of the Jewish community.”

Which is perfect.

First some background: For the uninitiated Rabbi Shmuley Boteach first came to prominence in the 1990’s as Michael Jackson’s favourite rabbi. He’s also had a show on TLC called ‘Shalom in the Home‘ and authored the book Kosher Sex. Suffice to say the man is not afraid of the spotlight. He’s also not afraid of embarrassing himself in a large forum. So basically he is the Rick Sanchez of the rabbi world.

Whether he makes it to Jon Stewart as an actual interview subject, or merely as the subject of a clip ‘dialogue’ roundup remains to be seen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.