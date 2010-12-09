America's Best defence Against Terrorists: Friends, Letterman...and Fox News?

WikiLeaks is a full service media operation.



Today’s revelations include the fact that America’s best long-term defence against terrorists may American television.

U.S. television shows do more to dissuade Saudi youth from becoming violent jihadists than the hundreds of millions of dollars spent by the U.S. government on propaganda that’s meant to sway them…According to a secret cable titled “David Letterman: Agent of Influence”, they have been proving more effective than Washington’s main propaganda tool, the US-funded al-Hurra TV news channel.

David Letterman: Agent of Influence! Coming soon to theatre near you. Also:

According to the cable, two Saudi media executives tell a U.S. official (while at a Starbucks in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah) that MBC, which broadcasts “Housewives,” “Letterman” and “Friends,” and Rotana, a part-Rupert Murdoch-owned channel that airs Fox News programming, are very popular and have citizens of Saudi Arabia more interested in studying and learning about the United States.

Read the rest here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.