'Friends' is leaving Netflix on January 1, 2020. Here's how to watch it after it's gone.

IMDb/Warner Bros. ‘Friends’ followed a group of 20-somethings navigating adulthood in New York City.

Starting Wednesday, you’ll no longer be able to stream “Friends” on Netflix.

The beloved ’90s comedy will be moved from the popular streaming service to a new platform called HBO Max, which will launch in May 2020.

Until then, the only way to watch “Friends” will be via a cable provider – or DVD.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The last day to stream “Friends” on Netflix is Tuesday, December 31, 2019. After that, the popular sitcom will be removed from the streaming service in 2020.

Why is ‘Friends’ leaving Netflix? Where will it go?

Netflix regularly removes (and adds) titles to its platform month to month, though “Friends” is one of the higher-profile shows to be moved from the streaming service. Netflix knew this would be a blow, so it announced back in July of 2019 that the show would be leaving its service.

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019

Instead of being available on Netflix, “Friends” fans will have to watch the ’90s comedy on HBO’s new streaming service, HBO Max, in 2020. WarnerMedia, the rights holder of the beloved program, is now getting in on the streaming wars with the new HBO Max service.

In addition to “Friends,” HBO Max will have other big-hitter shows like “The Big Bang Theory,” “Game of Thrones,” and even “Sesame Street.”

So I can watch it on HBO Max in 2020?

Yes, but there’s a catch: HBO Max doesn’t launch until May next year, which means that true “Friends” devotees will have to get creative with how they watch in the meantime.

How do I watch it before May 2020?

Luckily, “Friends” reruns are a staple on certain TV channels, so those with a cable provider will likely be able to catch some reruns. Both DirecTV and Sling allow viewers to stream episodes after repeats have aired on certain channels. You could also record your favourites when they air if you have cable.

Both Amazon Prime and iTunes also allow you to rent or buy the episodes. Otherwise, it might be a good time to stock up on a DVD set of the show or prepare to wait nearly five months before catching up with Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, Monica, Ross, and Rachel again.

I’m outside the US. Does this affect me, too?

The good news for “Friends” fans outside of the US is that this currently only affects Netflix US. “Friends” will remain on Netflix in other countries, including the UK – for now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.