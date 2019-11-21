Iconic 'Friends' props and costumes are going up for auction, from the Holiday Armadillo suit to the Central Perk couch

Warner Bros. ‘Friends’ fans can even set themselves up with a reproduction of the show’s iconic couch in The Central Perk.

Fans who want to live out their “Friends” fantasies will soon be able to get their hands on some of the show’s most iconic memorabilia as Warner Bros. Television is auctioning off props for charity.

Over 80 items will be available for online biding ranging from reproductions of the classic Central Perk couch and Monica’s peephole door frame to original outfits worn by the stars themselves.

Even those who simply sign up for the auction are eligible to win a production script from “Friends.”

The hit show, which is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, will be selling off the collection via The Prop Store for Giving Tuesday on December 3.

All proceeds will go directly to “The Trevor Project,” the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organisation for LGBTQ young people.

“Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of ‘Friends.’ The series gave us so many laughs during its original run and continues to entertain and inspire fans around the world,” Brandon Alinger, COO of Prop Store said in a statement.

Those in Boston will also be able to view the items at the “Friends” pop-up on November 21.

See some of the coveted pieces up for auction below.

Central Perk Couch

Warner Brothers Televisioon and Prop Store

The iconic couch where the gang sipped on coffee and gossiped is estimated to sell for $US6,000-8,000.

Hugsy

Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store

Fans can cuddle up next to Joey’s stuffed bedtime penguin for an estimated $US1,000-1,500.

Holiday Armadillo

Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store

This reproduction costume of what Ross wore to introduce his son Ben to Hanukkah is estimated to sell for $US10,000-15,000.

Monica’s Outfit

Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store

Monica fans can purchase her shirt and corduroy pants combo which featured in the show.

Buffay the Vampire Layer

Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store

Phoebe’s VHS cover of her as a one-time porn-star in “Buffay the Vampire Layer,” is estimated to sell for an estimated $US1,500-2,000.

Turkey and Fez

Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store

Now fans can try and cheer up their friends by wearing this mask like Monica did with Chandler after she accidentally cut off his toe for an estimated $US2,000-3,000.

Canoe

Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store

Fans can trade their entertainment centre for a canoe like Joey and Chandler did in attempts to spruce up their apartment for an estimated $US4,000-6,000.

Phoebe’s Outfit

Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store.

One of Phoebe’s kooky outfits is available for sale with this polka dot sweater and suede skirt ensemble.

Monica and Chandler’s Wedding Invites

Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store.

Fans can feel as if they were a part of Monica and Chandler’s wedding by sticking their invites up for an estimated $US1,000-1,500.

Rachel’s Dress

Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store

Rachel fans can lap up the sun wearing this Hawaiian print dress Jennifer Aniston donned when the “Friends” gang visited the beach for an estimated $US2,000-3,000.

Door Frame

Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store

Fans can hang this studio-edition and authorised reproduction of Monica’s door frame for an estimated $US2,000-3,000.

