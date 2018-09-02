11 iconic fall outfits from ‘Friends’

Rachel mastered the sock, sweater, and skirt combination.

On season one’s “The One Where the Monkey Gets Away,” Rachel ( Jennifer Aniston ) wears a preppy sock and skirt ensemble.

This is a classic look, and probably one of your favorite outfits from Rachel if you are a “Friends” fanatic.

The turtleneck paired with a skirt and high socks is perfect for the transitional weather that can accompany the start of fall.