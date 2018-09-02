11 iconic fall outfits from ‘Friends’
Meghan Reinhardt
Even though NBC’s “Friends” ended over a decade ago, the fashion inspiration lives on.
Rachel, Phoebe, and Monica wore unforgettable outfits perfect for the transitional season.
From professional pantsuits to graphic tees, the leading ladies always had flawless seasonal looks.
Rachel mastered the sock, sweater, and skirt combination.
On season one’s “The One Where the Monkey Gets Away,” Rachel (Jennifer Aniston
) wears a preppy sock and skirt ensemble.
This is a classic look, and probably one of your favorite outfits from Rachel if you are a “Friends” fanatic.
The turtleneck paired with a skirt and high socks is perfect for the transitional weather that can accompany the start of fall.
Monica kept her look classic in black and white.
Rachel’s turtleneck sweater with the plaid skirt was iconic, but we can’t overlook one of Monica’s (Courteney Cox
) trendiest outfits on this episode.
The dress over her button-down shirt is in trendy now and can be easily replicated.
Phoebe’s long dress and scrunchie are perfect for fall.
On “The One After the Super Bowl Part 1,” Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow
) rocks a maxi dress, a black choker, and of course, her guitar.
This flowy dress paired with a black scrunchie is simple yet effortless.
Monica paired a tank top with a green skirt.
On season three’s “The One with Frank Jr.,” Monica’s tank and skirt stole the show
.
She wore another great transitional outfit consisting of a black tank, green skirt, tights, and close-toed shoes.
All she missed was a jacket for the colder New York weather.
Rachel’s professional pantsuit is worth copying.
On season four’s “The One Where They’re Going to Party!,” viewers get another iconic ensemble from Rachel
— a dark pantsuit with sleek hair
.
Although the whole outfit itself isn’t overly unique, Rachel proved a good blazer can go a long way.
Throughout the show, she pairs jackets with a bunch of different dresses, jeans, and shirts.
Monica showed us how to add a pop of color.
On season five’s “The One Where Phoebe Hates PBS,” Monica rocked
pink.
This outfit may be simple, but it reminds us of an important rule when it comes to fall fashion — use colors.
Black, tan, and grey seem to be everyone’s go-to fall palette, but don’t be afraid to add some brighter hues to your wardrobe.
Rachel embraced graphic tees.
On season six’s “The One Where Phoebe Runs,” Rachel rocks a graphic tee with jeans
.
Her quarter-sleeved shirt is a fall staple you can wear in a variety of ways. The length of Rachel’s top makes it a great transitional piece for autumn.
It’s perfect for being out on the town during the day or with joggers for a cozy outfit at home.
Rachel wasn’t afraid of patterns.
On season seven’s “The One with Rachel’s Assistant,” her sleeveless turtleneck and patterned skirt stole the show.
This outfit played with plaid patterns and colors. Rachel kept her top simple to counteract the statement bottom.
Plus a knee-length skirt is professional and perfect for fall.
Monica’s dress, tights, and boots are a wonderful combination.
On season eight’s “The One with Monica’s Boots,” shoes are the center
of attention.
Monica’s look is classic and fairly easy to pull off. All you need is a patterned dress, tights, knee-high boots, and a simple belt to pull it all together.
The layering makes the outfit seem more complex than it actually is, and it can be a great dinner outfit or chic work attire.
Rachel’s long top is cozy and flowy.
On season nine’s “The One with the Sharks” Rachel wears a billowy top. Her shirt features a cozy silhouette that is easily paired with blue jeans.
During fall, we tend to go for oversized, comfy sweaters and tops, but this blouse could be a fun way to spice up your wardrobe.
Rachel pairs colorful jeans and a denim jacket.
On “The One Where Rachel’s Sister Babysits,” Rachel rocks a variety of denim pieces.
If you love the fabric but aren’t aiming for a Canadian tuxedo, take notes from Rachel, who wore her jacket with subtle, green jeans.