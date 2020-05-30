2 friends did all 85 Airbnb online experiences in a week, from laughter yoga to chocolate meditation

YouTube/James WareActivities included dancing, cooking, and mime.
- Two friends sampled every Airbnb online experience in seven days during the coronavirus lockdown.
- James Ware and his friend Dave Windsor completed 85 activities with people from 23 countries because they were “seeking an adventure from our living rooms.”
- The activities included laughter yoga in Lisbon, Zumba with Olympians in Hawaii, a K-pop dance lesson in Seoul, chocolate meditation in Mexico, and Turkish coffee fortune telling in New York.
- “It was the wackiest week imaginable from the comfort of our sofas,” Ware told Insider.
- Watch the video of their adventure below.
