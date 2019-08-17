'Friends' fans can hang out at a Central Perk pop-up that looks exactly like the café from the show

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf There are ‘Friends’ pop-up cafés in Los Angeles.

In honour of the 25th anniversary of “Friends,” a coffee chain is transforming two of its locations into nearly-identical replicas of Central Perk, the iconic coffee shop from the show.

Fans can lounge on the café’s famous orange sofa while sipping on one of six exclusive specialty drinks named after each of the show’s main characters.

The cafés are also rolling out limited-edition Central Perk mugs and to-go cups with collectable sleeves featuring legendary quotes from the beloved series.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf versions of Central Perk are located in Los Angeles and are open now through August 23.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

“Friends” fanatics spent the ’90s wishing they could hang out with Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey at Central Perk.

And even though the gang isn’t getting back together for a reunion anytime soon, fans can now hang out at their favourite spot for a limited time.

In honour of the 25th anniversary of “Friends,” coffee chain The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is transforming two of its Los Angeles locations into nearly-identical replicas of Central Perk, the iconic coffee shop the gang frequented throughout the show’s 10 seasons.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf The iconic orange sofa from Central Perk.

Read more: ‘Friends’ fanatics can now fill their homes with items inspired by the show thanks to Pottery Barn’s new line

Fans can lounge on the café’s famous orange sofa while sipping on one of six exclusive specialty drinks, including The Rachel Matcha Latte, The Joey Mango Cold Brew Tea, The Chandler Caramel Coconut Latte, The Ross Classic Flat White, The Monica Midnight Mocha Cold Brew, and The Phoebe Cookies and Cream Ice Blended.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf A quote from Phoebe on one of the pop-up’s signature drinks.

No matter your drink of choice, you can channel some “Friends” energy with a limited-edition Central Perk mug or a to-go cup complete with a collectable sleeve featuring famous quotes from the iconic TV series.

The mugs also put a coffee-centric spin on some quotable moments from the show, including changing Joey’s iconic greeting “How you doin’?” into “How you brewin’?”

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Limited-edition mugs from the pop-up.

The Instagram-worthy installations are open now through August 23 at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores at 1312 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California, and 8793 Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood, California.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.