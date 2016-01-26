The 'Friends' cast is back together in a first look at the show's reunion

Twelve years after separating on the “Friends” series finale, the cast has reunited for NBC’s special, “Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrows.” And the first look at the reunion has surfaced online.

CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco shared the photo of her cast members with that of those present for the special.

“Ummmm NIGHT MADE,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram. “Can’t breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven.”

Pictured, from left, are David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Jennifer Aniston, Johnny Galecki, Courteney Cox, Cuoco, and Lisa Kudrow.



“Friends” star Matthew Perry wasn’t able to make the event because he’s currently working on a play in London. But he will appear in the special via a pre-taped segment, according to an NBC release.

Cast members from “Cheers,” “Frasier,” “Will & Grace,” “Taxi,” “Wings,” “Mike & Molly,” “Two and a Half Men,” and “Crowded” also attended the shindig honouring Burrows, the prolific comedy director, as he helms his 1000th episode of TV with “Crowded.”

The special will air

Sunday, February 21, at 9 p.m. on NBC.

