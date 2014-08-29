Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, And Lisa Kudrow Reunite To Read A New 'Friends' Script On Jimmy Kimmel

The hit sitcom “Friends” has been off the air for over 10 years now, but it lives on thanks to its many syndication deals with various network channels.

Jennifer Aniston, while on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show Wednesday, showed up only to be told by Kimmel that he had prepared some “Friends fan fiction” for the two of them to read out loud.

Aniston told him she had no idea what he meant.

“Well like, say if it was ‘Star Wars,’ you’d write a script and then maybe work yourself into it, like in this case, I’m Ross,” Kimmel explained.

He then led her over to an exact replica of the set from the show:

They begin reading the lines and Aniston is fed up (though it all seems to be part of the shtick of course).

She also refuses to wear “The Rachel” wig Kimmel offers her, a throwback to the iconic ’90s hairstyle.

Then, surprise! Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow show up to read their lines.

Kimmel says in his script, “Joey and Chandler are dead.” Aniston truly looks as if she doesn’t want to be there, but it’s hilarious — and always fun — to experience a “Friends” throwback.

Then, the women sang-talked the lyrics to the “Friends” theme.

Watch the whole video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

