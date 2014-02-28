Friends And Family Will Farewell Charlotte Dawson At A Memorial In Sydney Today

Getty/ Brendon Thorne

Friends and family will say goodbye to television star Charlotte Dawson today at a memorial service held at The Beresford Hotel in Sydney.

Immediate family attended a private cremation ceremony for Dawson yesterday to farewell the star who died last weekend after losing a 14-year-long battle with depression.

Dawson’s sister told Fairfax Media the memorial, which begins at 11am, will be a celebration of her life and career, and has asked everyone who comes to be dressed in colour.

The family is expected to hold another service for family and friends in New Zealand in a few weeks’ time.

