Friends And Australian Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of TV Personality Charlotte Dawson

Police have confirmed the death of Charlotte Dawson, whose body at her waterfront unit in Sydney this morning.

While the circumstances of Dawson’s death are not considered suspicious, the 47-year-old television personality had a public history of depression, having been hospitalised for suicide attempts in recent years.

In 2012 Dawson, who was an avid anti-bullying and health campaigner, was the target of online death threats and abusive messages, causing her to become self destructive and led to an admission to hospital.

In an interview on 60 Minutes, she said the experience was “really humiliating and embarrassing [but] I will recover from this”.

Dawson also revealed in her book, Air Kiss and Tell, a terminated pregnancy in 2000 with her former husband, Olympic swimmer Scott Miller, was the start of a 14-year battle with depression.

Dawson wrote “Everything Scott had done was leading up to this moment and nothing could stand in his way, so it was decided that we would terminate the child and try again later. Who needed a developing foetus when a gold medal was on offer, eh?”

This year the star retreated to Indonesia for a “healing” holiday, only to come back to find her apartment trashed by her house-sitter.

She then quit her presenting role on Foxtel’s reality television series, Australia’s Next Top Model, and put her Woolloomooloo pad up for auction according to Women’s Day.

As the news of her death has become public, Australian celebrities have paid tribute to Dawson via Twitter.

One of the more heartbreaking tweets from former colleague and good friend Alex Perry:

WE LOST A BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT, SHINING GIRL TODAY… REST IN PEACE MY SWEETHEART…I LOVE YOU. X http://t.co/wxGErtWAfq — ALEX PERRY (@AlexPerry007) February 22, 2014

You've left us far too soon, but I pray now that you've found peace and are at rest – Love Megan xxxx http://t.co/NgvtMsR6hE — Megan Gale (@MeganKGale) February 22, 2014

So tragic. Life is so precious. RIP Charlotte ❤️ May heaven be a happier place for you x — Jesinta Campbell (@JesintaCampbell) February 22, 2014

I am a shocked and devastated at the news of @MsCharlotteD just saw her yesterday. So tragic. — David Campbell (@DavidCampbell73) February 22, 2014

A wave of sadness has washed over me this afternoon. To anyone suffering alone please call lifeline 131114. #RIPCharlotte — Carrie Bickmore (@BickmoreCarrie) February 22, 2014

To the beautiful Charlotte Dawson. Your infectious personality will be sorely missed #RIPCharlotte — Ryan Fitzgerald (@FitzySA) February 22, 2014

If you or someone you know if suffering from depression please seek support and information from Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

The Australian and The Sydney Morning Herald have more.

