A theory about Phoebe from 'Friends' is ruining the show for the internet

For anyone who was a “Friends” devotee, it seemed apparent there was something lovably wrong with Lisa Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay.

The beautiful blonde never quite seemed all there in the hit NBC sitcom. She referenced having a strange past multiple times on the show, too.

Phoebe told other cast members at various points during the 10 seasons that her mother was a drug dealer, that she hung out with a group of friends behind a dumpster, and that she had been homeless.

One “Friends” fan took Phoebe’s checkered past and turned it into a dark theory about how the series should have ended, and it has gone viral.

The fan, @strnks on Twitter, posted the theory a few days ago and it has gotten attention on publications like Time and Daily Mail. In @strnks’ eyes, the show shouldn’t have ended with Ross, Rachel, Monica, and the gang walking out of their apartment, leaving the keys on the counter.

It should have ended just with Phoebe sitting in the friends’ favourite haunt, Central Perk, staring out the window. In this alternate ending, Phoebe would have been a meth head, creepily staring out the window at five people who are actually friends — Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, and Monica — and daydreaming up the whole 10 seasons, mentally inserting herself into what she assumes their lives are like.

“All 10 seasons were merely her fevered imagination,” @strnks writes, “projecting herself into the lives of the others. All she ever wanted was… Friends.”

