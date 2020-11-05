The rise and fall of Friendly's, which just filed for bankruptcy after 85 years in business

QualityHD/Shutterstock The future of Friendly’s is unclear.

Friendly’s, then known simply as Friendly, was founded in 1935 by brothers Curtis and Prestley Blake.

Built on the premise of creating a family-friendly dining experience, Friendly’s won over customers with its lengthy ice cream list, diner-style atmosphere, and grounded menu of burgers, sandwiches, and more.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has sent the restaurant industry into a tailspin, mainly affecting restaurants that struggled to transition to delivery and curbside options.

Friendly’s CEO George Michel said in a statement that the company had made “important strides toward reinvigorating our beloved brand” during a time of great change, yet “like many restaurant businesses, our progress was suddenly interrupted by the catastrophic impact of COVID-19.”

Now, Friendly’s has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Here’s the story of how Friendly’s went from a family-favourite establishment to one of many struggling restaurant chains.

Friendly’s was founded by brothers Curtis and Prestley Blake under the name “Friendly” in 1935.

AP Photo Curtis (left) and Prestley Blake.

The Blake brothers opened their ice cream stand in Springfield, Massachusetts, at the height of the Great Depression, determined to lift people’s spirits with the mission of a “friendly” neighbourhood business.

Double-dipped cones cost just 5 cents, compared to larger stores that charged 10 cents for a double scoop, according to Boston.com. The brothers’ business took off and they made $US27.61, or the equivalent of $US529.48 today, on opening day.

After opening a second location in West Springfield, Massachusetts, the Blake brothers met customer demands and added food to the menu.

Florence C./Yelp A Friendly’s cheeseburger.

In addition to the “Friendly burger,” the Blake brothers added more elaborate ice cream items to the menu. One such option was the “One Dandy split,” now known as the “Jim Dandy,” which was the Blake brothers’ take on a classic banana split.

In 1941, Friendly shut down its locations as a result of World War II. The brothers put signs on their restaurants’ windows saying they would reopen “when we win the war.” The Blake brothers kept their promise and reopened in 1945 after the war had ended.

Over the next three decades, Friendly expanded its number of locations. By 1974, it had 500 restaurants in the US.

In 1950, the chain started selling its ice cream in large take-home containers. By 1951, there were 10 Friendly restaurants across Connecticut and western Massachusetts. The company moved its headquarters from Springfield to Wilbraham, Massachusetts, in 1960. The new headquarters was located adjacently to a creamery which still makes the ice cream that serves much of the Friendly system, according to the company’s website.

By 1974, Friendly had grown to a chain of approximately 500 restaurants across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and northeastern United States.

Curtis Blake, who served as the company’s president, credited his brother with much of the chain’s expansion.

“I never could have done it alone,” Blake told the Springfield Republican, according to the Washington Post. “Then as the company grew, he just couldn’t think big enough.”

In 1979, Friendly was sold to the Hershey Foods Corporation for about $US160 million.

Reese’s Pieces, Oreos, and Heath Bar Crunch were introduced as sundae toppings as part of the co-branding initiative.

In 1987, Friendly began selling ice cream in supermarkets.

Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe/Getty Images Friendly ice cream in a grocery store.

By that time, Friendly offered more than 60 flavours of ice cream in restaurants, as well as the chain’s famous holiday Jubilee Roll, created in 1975.

In 1988, Friendly was purchased by a group of investors from Tennessee Restaurant Company for $US375 million.

Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe/Getty Images Friendly’s restaurant.

Helmed by executive Donald Smith, the mastermind behind the McDonald’s breakfast menu and Pizza Hut’s personal pan pizzas, the restaurants were converted into full-service establishments, according to the Boston Globe.

One year after the sale, the name of the restaurant chain was officially changed to “Friendly’s.”

Discontent began to brew between the Blake brothers after Prestley Blake spent approximately $US2 million to become the then-public company’s largest individual shareholder.

Matt Stone/ MediaNews Group/Boston Herald Friendly’s restaurant.

In 2003, Blake tried to force Donald Smith out of the company with a lawsuit over what he believed was an improper use of a private jet and explore another sale, causing a rift between the brothers, the Boston Globe reported.

According to the Metro West Daily News, Friendly’s board of directors investigated the claims and found no evidence of wrongdoing. However, according to Restaurant Business, Donald Smith eventually agreed to reimburse the company anyway for his personal use of the corporate jet.

Throughout the drama over the company’s sale, Curtis Blake wrote his older brother, who still held 13% of Friendly’s, asking him not to sell. Prestley responded, through the Boston Globe, that he believed he was right and was going forward with the sale anyway.

The feud ended after Sun Capital Partners moved to take Friendly’s private for approximately $US340 million and Prestley received a $US16 million stock sale for his stake in the company.

Curtis Blake died at his home in Florida in May 2019. The brothers had been close in recent years, despite the previous falling out. According to MassLive, Prestley said he had visited Curtis and “was very troubled to see his brother ill.”

Prestley Blake is now 105.

In 2008, Friendly’s launched its famous “I Wanna Go To Friendly’s” campaign targeted at families with kids.

Boston Herald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty Images Friendly’s customers eating at a restaurant in 2010.

In 2009, a new restaurant concept, Friendly’s Express, opened in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The following year, three more Friendly’s Express locations opened across Massachusetts.

The restaurants were designed to offer customers a faster, more take-out-friendly option compared to the chain’s traditional sit-down restaurants. However, all Friendly’s Express locations appear to have now closed or been converted into traditional Friendly’s restaurants.

However, in 2011, Friendly’s filed for bankruptcy. It cited the 2008 recession and increased cream costs among the reasons for its financial troubles.

Lane Turner/The Boston Globe/Getty Images Friendly’s restaurant.

According to the Boston Globe, at the time of the filing in 2011, Friendly’s had 423 restaurants and more than 6,000 store-level employees. The chain claimed it was in debt $US297 million.

The chain cited multiple reasons for the filing, including the 2008 economic recession, increased costs in cream and other commodities, high rents, and “current unrelated liabilities,” according to Mass Live. Common customer complaints around that time, according to a 2009 article by Times Union, included inconsistencies in the food between different restaurants and slow service at multiple locations, which the company vowed to address.

In October 2011, following the announcement of the bankruptcy filing, Friendly’s closed 63 “underperforming” restaurants.

On November 1, 2011, the US Bankruptcy Court granted Friendly’s permission to hold a sale of the company via auction. However, the auction was cancelled after no offers were submitted exceeding a $US75 million offer made by an affiliate of Friendly Ice Cream Corp, Sun Capital Partners Inc.

In the nine years since the company filed for bankruptcy, Friendly’s restaurants across the country have continued to close.

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe/Getty Images A Friendly’s restaurant with a ‘closed’ sign.

In 2012, Friendly’s announced that the chain would emerge from bankruptcy protection, but close another 37 locations. Even after emerging from bankruptcy, locations continued to close. All 14 Friendly’s locations in Ohio closed in 2014.

According to a 2017 brand loyalty survey by Nation’s Restaurant News, only 36% of customers said their last visit to Friendly’s was motivated by the brand and not simply out of convenience.

In April 2019, Friendly’s abruptly closed most of its locations in upstate New York and several in New England. Later that year, the last remaining Friendly’s restaurants in Rhode Island and Virginia also shuttered.

Now, Friendly’s has filed another Chapter 11 bankruptcy claim amid the coronavirus pandemic and a shrinking customer base.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Friendly’s sign.

At the chain’s height, there were 850 Friendly’s restaurants in the United States.

Since 2011, the number of Friendly’s restaurants has dwindled from 424 locations to just 138. However, despite the company’s recent bankruptcy filing, all remaining restaurants are expected to remain open.

Many suspect that Friendly’s financial struggles can be linked to a shrinking American middle class, the downfall of chain restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic, and poor customer satisfaction.

The future of Friendly’s is unclear, but the chain has already been bought for $US2 million by the parent company of Red Mango and Smoothie Factory.

melissamn/Shutterstock Red Mango frozen yogurt store.

Along with the purchase price of $US2 million, Friendly’s lenders will waive nearly $US88 million of the chain’s secured debt, according to an article by Business Insider.

