Friendly, The Unofficial Facebook iPad App, Soars Past 1 Million Active Users

Facebook still doesn’t have an iPad app, but an unofficial app called Friendly for iPad has been popular in the iPad App Store. (It’s currently the #7 most popular paid app, and had been #1 for a while earlier this year.)



Today, we looked at the Friendly app’s page on Facebook, and saw that it has just recently passed 1 million monthly active users.

That’s pretty impressive, and is a good indication of why Facebook should eventually make an iPad app, but still tiny in comparison to the official Facebook iPhone app, which has 57 million monthly active users.

Via All Facebook, here’s a chart showing Friendly for iPad’s growth in monthly active users. There’s a nice spike at Christmas, just as the official Facebook iPhone app shows.

Photo: All Facebook

