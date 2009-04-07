Friendfeed's Facelift: Prettier, But We're Still Not Using It

Friendfeed has a new version of its site up today at beta.friendfeed.com, and the early reviews in the tech press are mostly positive.

The big change is Friendfeed now operates completely in “real-time,” so as friends on the network post things, or comment on your items, the page auto-refreshes with the latest changes.

There’s also a host of minor UI improvements that were warmly received. For example, comments on an item are no longer “orphaned” on the site, and there’s a better overall design. (Read a comprehensive review of changes.)

But so far we don’t see anything which will break Friendfeed out of its rut as a niche social network.

Fans of Friendfeed really love Friendfeed (even going so far as to buy a dedicated monitor just for tracking Friendfeed updates), and it’s great for the service that hardcore users seem to like the redesign. But for the rest of us, there’s still nothing new there to encourage us to revisit our little-checked Friendfeed accounts. And for Friendfeed to grow, that’s what we wanted to see.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.