FriendFeed Stumbles, Mass Panic Doesn't Ensue

Allen Stern at CenterNetworks alerted us this morning that FriendFeed was down, and advised us to remain calm. We were are all set to make a series of snarky comments about the shoe being on the other foot, since FriendFeed competitor Twitter is the service that’s best known for outages, but in the 10 minutes it took us to gather our links and images, the service is back up again. But it remains the second-most Twittered-topic for the morning, according to Summize.



