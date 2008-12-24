Friehling Spotted Leaving Police Station, Son Throws Water At Fox Reporter

This morning we questioned where David Friehling, Madoff auditor and son-in-law of Madoff’s personal accountant Jerome Horowitz, was and whether he was a red herring. While we can’t answer the latter right now we do have some updated info about the former.



From the Fox flack’s email:

Adam Shapiro of FOX Business Network got the exclusive video of David Friehling – the only active accountant at Friehling & Horowitz, according to the AICPA, who is also the only certified accountant tied to Mr. Madoff – leaving the police station in Clarkstown, NY.

Friehling refused to comment to FBN but his son threw water on FBN reporter Shapiro in the news van.

Video below:



