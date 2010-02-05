Fried Frank Denies Details Of Salacious Sexual Harassment Suit Brought By Ex-Associate

Just before ’09 became ‘010, Fried Frank was hit with a $50 million sexual harassment suit that did not hold back on the details.



Former associate Julie Kamps claims that that she was denied partnership because she was gay.

The firm told the press shortly after receiving the suit that it had “no substance,” but it has now done so in the official capacity.

Zach Lowe of AmLaw Daily: In a response filed late last month, Fried Frank, repped by Proskauer Rose partner Bettina Plevan, denied all of Kamps’s allegations and argued that Kamps failed to state a valid claim, failed to seek other remedies, and missed the statute of limitations deadline.

Read Lowe’s full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.