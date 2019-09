Despite LA’s health conscious reputation, deep fried desserts are making a comeback. The foods are helping people reconnect with the past, and are a opportunity for people to share with a significant other.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.