organising Events Is Less Of A PITA With NY Startup Fridge

Austin Chang is cofounder of Fridge

Photo: Twitter

organising group events is always a major pain.You have to figure out a time that’s good for everyone via email chain. Then you use Evite to send invitations. At the end of the event, you post all of the pictures on Facebook. All the while, you’re blasted with texts, phone calls and emails from attendees asking questions.



New York-based startup Fridge wants to clean up this mess by putting everything in one place.

“Fridge makes group coordination and sharing simple,” says cofounder Austin Chang. “You can create groups instantly on the site via email addresses, Facebook friends and Twitter followers. Then you can share photos, messages, polls and events with them.”

Having all of those capabilities in one place sounds like it’d be a messy, chaotic interface. But Fridge has some features in place to organise all of the shared group information. Members can create “magnets,” which is like starring or favouring an email. Tags are also created with every posted item, so users can filter what shows up on the group’s page. Also, once a group or event is complete, the entire chain can be archived and revisited at any time.

Fridge was in the 2010 Y Combinator class, and has raised an $800,000 seed round. Angel investors include Square’s Keith Rabois, Yelp’s Jeremy Stoppelman, Mitch Kapor and Joshua Schachter.

Chang says they’ll probably start raising another round very soon and, next week, they’ll be releasing an iPhone app. (Fridge is a five employee team.)

While Chang says his site isn’t meant to be a private social network, it’s easy to see how it could turn into just that. Already, 20,000 private groups have been made. DogPatch Labs, We Work Labs, and even Parsons School of Design professors are creating groups to organise communication among their members and students. The professors are using it instead of Blackboard, says Chang.

Here’s a screenshot of a test group we created on Fridge to try out the service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.