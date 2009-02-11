"Friday The 13th" Remake Could Spawn Sequel

Given how well horror movies are performing at the box office now, it’s not far fetched to imagine that this week’s Friday the 13th reboot could spawn a sequel no matter what. But, the Hollywood Reporter‘s Steven Zeitchik, who saw the movie last night and spoke to the cast, director and producer Michael Bay afterwards, seems to think the groundwork has been laid for a revived franchise.



Risky Business Blog: [T]his new instalment may not exactly be the coda to the 30-year-old franchise — it could be the beginning of a new one. While nothing’s greenlit yet, we don’t think we’re giving away too much when we say the ending of this film leaves things more open than a flesh wound, offering not so much the final scene to this movie but the first scene of a new one.

At the afterparty on Monday, everyone — from writers Damian Shannon and Mark Swift to producers at Platinum Dunes to star Jared Padelecki — was talking about it as though it was a very likely possibility.

And [director Marcus] Nispel — already no stranger to remakes, having helmed a “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” reboot in 2003 — allowed that he may be back in too. “Jason has a way of coming back,” Nispel said. “I said to my agent after ‘Chainsaw’ that I didn’t want to do another ’80s horror movie because people might get suspicious. But these things have a way of drawing me back in.”

Oh, Marcus. Don’t worry. We’ll always think of you as the music video director behind No Doubt’s “Spiderwebs,” The Fugees’ “Ready or Not,” and The Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life.”

The ultimate barometer will of course be box-office, and Bay, for his part, isn’t worried. “We made ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ for $9 million and look what it did (more than $100 million worldwide),” he said. “This is a movie we made for $17 million. By Monday morning everyone will be happy.”

