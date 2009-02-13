"Friday the 13th" Dominating Advance Ticket Sales

Friday the 13th is slaughtering its chick-flick competition in terms of advance ticket sales, according to online retailer Fandango, indicating that the slasher remake may dominate the Valentine’s weekend.



43% of advance ticket sales are going towards Jason and his campgoer victims, with last weekend’s No. 1 film, He’s Just Not That Into You, only luring 12% of early buyers. Newcomer Confessions of a Shopaholic has pulled in a pitiful 7% of sales, meanwhile.

It’s likely that Friday the 13th will do well this weekend not only because of its timeliness (tomorrow is Friday the 13th; what are the odds?) and the popularity of horror films, but also because we have a feeling more single guys will be going to the movies this weekend than ones in relationships who’ll be dragged into some Valentine’s Day commitment Saturday night or a romantic getaway this weekend.

