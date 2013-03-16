DOW DOWN 60: 10-Day Winning Streak In Jeopardy

In an interesting twist, stocks are falling this morning.



Futures sold off right before the open and then were buoyed a bit at 9:30. However, the market took a sharp turn down again right before the University of Michigan consumer confidence survey was released.

(It came in below expectations, falling to 71.8 from 77.6 last month. Economists expected it to rise to 78.0.)

Now, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones are both down around 0.4 per cent, and the Dow’s 10-day win streak is in jeopardy.

The chart below shows the Dow this morning.

Photo: FINVIZ

