Wall Streeters Are Wearing Some Really Funky Socks On Fridays

There’s a hot new fashion trend on Wall Street — bankers, hedge funders and private equity guys are rocking some really funky socks with their suits.

But it’s only on Fridays.

It’s a movement called “Friday Socks” and it was started by Joshua Weiner, a 25 year-old who works at a real estate investment firm. Weiner previously worked in private equity and investment banking.

“Socks are the most overlooked part of a person’s wardrobe,” Weiner told Business Insider, adding, “After a long 60 hour four day work week, it’s nice to wake up in the morning and think about the next day off by putting on Friday Socks that suit up your mood.”

Wall Streeters are using the Friday Socks movement to spice up their conservative suited up attire, Weiner explained.

“It also helps to show your personality in an easily concealable or revealable fashion statement — instead of the standard black sock, blue shirt, white shirt, red tie fashion. It’s a way to have fun with your dress in a conservative environment.”

Even though some banks have an uber strict dress code, Weiner says it’s still worth a shot participating in the trend.

“I have seen at least two work cultures shift at the hands of Friday Socks,” he told us. “Some of my past bosses and colleagues have participated and I have heard stories of other bosses doing the same around the hedge fund/ banking/private equity world.”

It Started In High School

Weiner told us that “Friday Socks” started as a fun thing he did when he had to wear suits in high school.

“Back then, the socks were just a plain, outrageously bright, non-matching colour — primarily to express my personality.”

Weiner, who grew up in Rye Brooke, New York, said he’s always made “outside of the box” fashion statements.

For example, he told us that for his senior prom, he wore a white tuxedo with a baby pink vest, baby pink bow-tie and bright pink “Friday Socks.”

“As I started to wear suits more often they started morphing into much more fun designs, only on Fridays, meant to help me get through the last work day before the weekend, in a tongue-in-cheek sort of way.”

Turning It Into A Business

Weiner has been designing his own “Friday Socks,” which he intends to sell.

“My background in real estate lends to geometric designs, but also some funky curvy designs. I incorporate bright colours to bring out the fun in my personality that is not necessarily exemplified at work or with conservative business dress,” he said.

Weiner also recently launched a website that’s currently under development called FridaySocks.com.

The website is “to share the social movement, by sharing designs, photos, stories, and to purchase the latest in ‘Friday Socks fashion,'” Weiner explained.

As part of his business plan, Weiner said he wants to use a portion of the proceeds to start a scholarship fund to promote college education.

“With a college education, young guys have a chance to get those sought after corporate jobs where they can wear Friday Socks to celebrate their weekends.”

The website should be ready to launch within the next couple of months, he said. Weiner’s sock designs are already in production and should be available after the site is officially open.

‘A Work Hard, Play Hard Social Movement’

This trend has also turned into a movement in the social media sphere, especially on Instagram with those participating using the hashtag #FridaySocks.

“I shared my pictures of my socks with a bunch of friends, calling them ‘Friday Socks,’ which began the “movement.”

Weiner added that almost all of his friends in corporate jobs wear Friday Socks.

“The word has been spreading. Friday Socks is a work hard, play hard social movement.”

