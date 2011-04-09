Of Course There's A Christian Rebecca Black Parody: "Sunday" Is The New "Friday"

We all already knew how hip church is.



But now Sadie B., a pint-sized, blonde Rebecca Black knockoff, is reminding us with “Sunday,” a — you guessed it — holy spin on the Youtube phenom “Friday.”

Choosing pews can be just as difficult as choosing seats in a car.

Before you laugh — the video is on pace to break 200,000 views today, so it’s officially winning the “Friday” parody contest.

The only question left: who’s going to lay claim to Saturday?

Video below.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.