Friday Prayers Are Over, And The Throng Of Egyptian Protesters Is Massive And Loud

Friday prayers are over in Egypt, and the anti-Mubarak protesters are streaming into the square.



What’s clear from watching the video, and from tweets from folks on the ground, is that they’re incredibly loud.

So far there have been no clashes, and it’s clear that the anti-Mubarak crowd has (for now) successfully repelled the pro-Mubarak crowd.

Also, unlike in recent days, there is a lot of security there to keep the order.

Photo: Al-Jazeera

