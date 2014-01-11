Documentary Series Shows Disturbing Coaching Practices In Texas Youth Football

Esquire TV Network is releasing a documentary TV series called “Friday Night Tykes”, which covers the gruelling youth football camps in Texas.

The show profiles five teams of eight and nine year-olds from San Antonio in the Texas Youth Football Association.

Questionable coaching methods and safety in youth sports will be the main focus of the series.

There is already controversy swirling over the television series, which has garnered attention from the NFL.

An NFL spokeswoman told the Los Angeles Times, “the trailer is definitely troubling to watch.”

You can see for yourself here:

