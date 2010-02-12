Friday Night Lights Producer: We're Not Canceled! (Yet)

Gillian Reagan
fnl031109

Reports of Friday Night Lightsdemise have been greatly exaggerated, according to the show’s producer.

“There’s nothing official yet,” executive producer Jason Katims told the Orlando Sentinel.

He pointed out that NBC’s Friday Night Lights was on the chopping block before, between Season 2 and Season 3. But it was saved, despite low ratings.

Perhaps this year’s broadcast ratings (the new season debuts on April 30 on NBC) will determine whether Dillon, Texas will live on for a 6th season. So stop setting your DVRs, fans. Live views might be their last hope.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.