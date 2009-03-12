"Friday Night Lights" On Verge Of Renewal

Friday Night Lights is on the verge of being renewed for two seasons, sources tell EW‘s Michael Ausiello.

The new seasons would feature NBC and DirecTV continuing their shared-window partnership, wherein the show airs first on DTV and later in the year on NBC. But apparently it’s either a two-season pickup or no renewal at all.

Still NBC sources remain optimistic that a deal will be worked out, with one insider telling Ausiello that the studio is “actively looking at ways to keep FNL going.”

There are, however, a couple potential problems facing next season: executive producer Jason Katims is attached to NBC’s Parenthood pilot, so if that’s picked up, he’d either have to handle both or choose. FNL‘s go-to director Jeffrey Reiner is also directing NBC’s Trauma pilot, but that doesn’t mean the football drama can’t steal him back.

