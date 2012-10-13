'Friday Night Lights' Creator Accuses Mitt Romney Of Plagiarizing The Show's Signature Catchphrase

Mitt Romney is using a phrase from hit series “Friday Night Lights” to describe his campaign, and the creator, Peter Berg, is not enthused, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The Hollywood Reporter exclusively obtained a letter Berg sent to Romney’s campaign asking him to stop using the phrase he came up with for “Friday Night Lights”: “Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can’t Lose.”

Romney has used the phrase as a slogan for his campaign on posters and on his Facebook Page:

Here’s the full letter, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Berg’s biggest zinger: “The only relevant comparison that I see between your campaign and Friday Night Lights is in the character of Buddy Garrity — who turned his back on American car manufacturers selling imported cars from Japan.”

Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

Buzz Bissinger, the author of the book that inspired the television show, came out in support for Romney this week in a much-publicized and widely panned piece for The Daily Beast. He went on a Twitter rant amid the backlash.

