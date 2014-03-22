Friday Night Footy: Here's What You Need To Know At The Start Of Round 3

NRL Rd 3 – Tigers resist Rabbitohs brut force. Getty/ Brett Hemmings

The reigning new premiers, the Sydney Roosters, beat the Broncos 30-26 at Suncorp Stadium last night, despite trailing by eight points with just five minutes remaining.

The Roosters are chasing back-to-back premierships and would the first team to win consecutive titles since the Broncos in 1993.

Meanwhile at ANZ Stadium the West Tigers put up a courageous fight against South Sydney, in a game that saw five players placed on report and three unable to finish the game due to concussion, including Rabbitohs superstar Greg Inglis.

The Rabbitohs’ tactics during the game have been questioned but Tigers skipper Robbie Farah who said the 25-16 win against the talked-up Souths team has sent a message to the competition that they won’t be bullied.

This afternoon’s lineup sees The Panthers tipped to win against The Doggies in Penrith, Cronulla to go head-to-head against The Dragons at Remondis Stadium, while The Cowboys are paying $1.38 to beat the Warriors.

