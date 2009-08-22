Friday Newsdump: Deficit Projections Upped By $1.9 Trillion

Earlier this week it came out that this year’s deficit numbers would be reduced by about $262 billion. But bad news long term. The Obama administration is upping its 10-year deficit forecast to $9 trillion from $7.1 trillion over the next two years.



And of course they waited until end-of-market on Friday to do it, though we can’t blame them for that.

