FRIDAY NEWS DUMP: Treasury Won't Call China A Currency Manipulator

All you need to know about this is that it’s a controversial subject, and it’s Friday evening after a very long week of news.



Treasury has declined to label China a currency manipulator.

That’s despite the fact that China IS a currency manipulator and everyone knows it.

But, you know, the gentle subtleties of this nonsense dictates that the government lies, and that politicians freak out, and so on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.