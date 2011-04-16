HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes
– Global markets are mixed
– In China, CPI number came in at +5.4%, which is right in line with the leaked number from yesterday
– China GDP came in better than expectations, +9.7%
– Since numbers were leaked yesterday, limited reaction following the data releases in China
– Nikkei closed down 70bps, with weakness attributed to stronger yen
– In Europe, Ireland was downgraded two notches by Moody’s, causing yields on European peripheries to widen vs. German bunds- Portugal widened to a record +560bps
– Note that Fitch had raised its outlook on Ireland yesterday
– Reports out (quoting head of IMF and one ECB board member) that Greece may not need to restructure
– Eurozone CPI came in higher than expectations, +1.4% m/m, highest level in 2 years
click Here for full article.
http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/friday-morning-recap-seeing-a-lift-ahead-of-the-bell-following-positive-economic-data
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.