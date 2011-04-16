Friday Morning Recap: Seeing a Lift Ahead of the Bell Following Positive Economic Data

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes

– Global markets are mixed

– In China, CPI number came in at +5.4%, which is right in line with the leaked number from yesterday

– China GDP came in better than expectations, +9.7%

– Since numbers were leaked yesterday, limited reaction following the data releases in China

– Nikkei closed down 70bps, with weakness attributed to stronger yen

– In Europe, Ireland was downgraded two notches by Moody’s, causing yields on European peripheries to widen vs. German bunds- Portugal widened to a record +560bps

– Note that Fitch had raised its outlook on Ireland yesterday

– Reports out (quoting head of IMF and one ECB board member) that Greece may not need to restructure

– Eurozone CPI came in higher than expectations, +1.4% m/m, highest level in 2 years

