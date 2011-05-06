HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes
– Muted action ahead of Non Farm Payrolls number, as expected
– Nikkei reopened today after being closed for Golden Week holiday
– Hence, Japan was in catch up mode, closing down 1.5%
– Weakness across other major Asian indices as well: Hang Seng closed down 40bps while Shanghai closed down 30bps
– European bourses trading up small except the FTSE
– Crude oil has seen a bit of volatility in the overnight
– It has been a volatile week for commodities to say the least
– Silver has seen a nearly 35% correction over the course of a week, oil saw its worst decline in years (closed down 10% yesterday), gold weak as well
click Here for full article.
http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/friday-morning-recap-payrolls-report-causes-futures-to-spike
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.