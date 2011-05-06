Friday Morning Recap: Payrolls Report Causes Futures to Spike

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes



– Muted action ahead of Non Farm Payrolls number, as expected

– Nikkei reopened today after being closed for Golden Week holiday

– Hence, Japan was in catch up mode, closing down 1.5%

– Weakness across other major Asian indices as well: Hang Seng closed down 40bps while Shanghai closed down 30bps

– European bourses trading up small except the FTSE

– Crude oil has seen a bit of volatility in the overnight

– It has been a volatile week for commodities to say the least

– Silver has seen a nearly 35% correction over the course of a week, oil saw its worst decline in years (closed down 10% yesterday), gold weak as well

