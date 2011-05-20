Friday Morning Recap: Options Expiration Day

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes



– BOJ rate decision out last night- left unch’d at 0.1%

– Recall: BOJ commenced a two day meeting yesterday and there was no mention of expanding Japan’s asset buying program

– Nikkei closed down small, 10bps

– Hang Seng closed up 20bps while Shanghai closed unch’d

– In Europe, bourses saw early strength and all major indices were in the green

– German PPI came in higher than expectations

