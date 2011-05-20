HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes
– BOJ rate decision out last night- left unch’d at 0.1%
– Recall: BOJ commenced a two day meeting yesterday and there was no mention of expanding Japan’s asset buying program
– Nikkei closed down small, 10bps
– Hang Seng closed up 20bps while Shanghai closed unch’d
– In Europe, bourses saw early strength and all major indices were in the green
– German PPI came in higher than expectations
CLICK HERE for full article.
http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/friday-morning-recap-options-expiration-day
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.