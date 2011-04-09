Friday Morning Recap: Market’s Great Ability To Shrug Off News

HedgeFundLIVE.com — Morning Notes



– Strength in global markets

– Like we said on the desk yesterday, the market is ignoring all negative news

– The earthquake in Japan news that caused a pullback in the market yesterday clearly was not as bad as it was made out to be

– Asian markets closed up: Nikkei closed up nearly 2%

– In Europe, UK PPI came in higher than expected

– Germany Trade Balance came in better than expected

– Gold and oil trading higher (general strength in commodities this morning)

Click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/friday-morning-recap-markets-great-ability-to-shrug-off-news

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.