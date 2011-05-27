Friday Morning Recap: European Bank Upgrades Help Lift Markets

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes



– Mixed performance in global markets

– Shanghai saw notable weakness, closing down 1% after Credit Agricole cut its growth forecast and increased its inflation forecast

– Nikkei closed down as well, 40bps, though the index was able to bounce off their lows

– Note that after the Asian market close, Fitch revised its outlook on Japan to negative from stable

– European bourses are showing strength, particularly the Financials

– There were a several upgrades on major European banks (by SocGen and Citi) this morning, hence the strength in the bank names

– Also, EU banks may side step part of the more stringent Basel III capital requirements under drafting legislation implementing new rules, according to the FT

