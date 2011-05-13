HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes



– Positive tone in global markets

– One exception is the Nikkei, which closed down 70bps on news that a govt official insinuated that major banks may be asked to waive TEPCO’s debt

– Triple R hike in China yesterday did not have much of a negative effect on the Shanghai Comp and Hang Seng, which closed up 1% and 90bps, respectively

– Hong Kong raised GDP forecast to +5.6% from +4.5% after the Asian markets closed

click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/friday-morning-notes-positive-tone-upon-strong-gdp-figures

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.