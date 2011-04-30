Friday Morning Notes: Light Volume in Overnight, Expecting a Quiet Day

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes
– Light volume in overnight session
– Nikkei and FTSE are both closed (FTSE closed for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Wedding)
– Would be surprised to see much action today in the market
– China’s HSBC Manufacturing PMI came in unchanged
– Shanghai managed to close up 90bps while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 40bps
– Germany’s Retail Sales came in lower than expected
– Eurozone’s CPI Estimate came in better than expected
– Commodities seeing muted action as well
click Here for full article.
http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/friday-morning-notes-light-volume-in-overnight-expecting-quiet-day
