Stocks Erase Gains

U.S. stock indices are trading lower in the final session of the week.

Notably, hot biotech stocks are selling off — IBB, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF, is down 3.5%. Other recent high-flyers in the alternative energy space, like Plug Power and FuelCell Energy, are sharply lower as well.

The Nasdaq itself is trading almost 0.6% below Thursday’s closing levels, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are flat.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note is trading at 2.75%, down two basis point. The U.S. dollar is down about 0.1% against both the euro and the Japanese yen.

The charts below show price action in various markets this morning. Across the top from left to right are S&P 500 futures, the U.S. dollar-Japanese yen exchange rate, and the euro-U.S. dollar exchange rate. Across the bottom from left to right are gold futures, 10-year Treasury note futures, and December 2015 eurodollar futures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.