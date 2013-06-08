Stocks Are ROARING Back Today

The tone is decidedly “risk-on” today after better-than-expected May employment figures were released earlier this morning.



Equity indices are trading at their highs of the day. The Dow is up 1.3%, or 200 points, while the S&P 500 is 1.2% higher and the NASDAQ is up 1.1%.

The U.S. dollar is also trading near its high of the day against the Japanese yen at levels around ¥97.55, currently up 0.6%.

Meanwhile, gold is trading at its low of the day around $1378 an ounce, down 2.7%.

10-year Treasury futures are also trading right off their lows at levels around 129’050, down 0.5% on the day. The yield on the 10-year Treasury is 7 basis points higher at 2.15%.

