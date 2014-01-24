Japan Tanks -- World Markets Turn Red Again

Japan got whacked down 1.94% in overnight trading.

Shanghai was up 0.60%, but Hong Kong fell 1.94% and 1.25%.

Other markets in Asia were mixed in overnight trading.

In Europe, things were also down. France’s CAC 40 is trading down 0.50% while England’s FTSE and Germany’s DAX are both down as well.

Once again, the Australian dollar is getting crushed.

All of this comes a day after a very wild day in the markets. China’s flash PMI missed expectations, sending Asian markets into a tizzy yesterday. And the currency markets were also nuts yesterday, with the Argentinian peso falling 13% against the dollar.

And U.S. futures were pointing to a lower open.

It’s been a relatively quiet week of economic data. No major releases today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.