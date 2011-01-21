Friday Is Off To A Wild Start, With A Huge Gain In Shanghai, And A Big Dive In Jakarta

It’s another volatile day in the most exciting emerging markets in the world.



First the good news. Shanghai is having a huge day, and is currently up over 2%.

Conversely, one of the worst-performing markets of the year — Jakarta — is tanking.

And converse to that, the euro just spiked higher and is above $1.35 again. US futures are up a little bit in euro sympathy.

