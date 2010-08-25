Friday Is Going To Be Huge

A quick little look ahead… Friday is going to be a huge day.



At 8:30 AM we get the first revision to Q2 GDP, and right now the estimate is for growth of about 1.5%. And when you consider that just about everything’s missing big right now (like this morning’s July durable goods orders) there’s a serious chance of a frightening print on this front.

Then at 10:00 we get Bernanke’s big speech at Jackson hole, which he must be working on right at this moment, revising. He might even revise it after the GDP number, because with the bad news the economy’s been getting, the market will be on pins and needles waiting for this speech.

Hopefully you didn’t have plans to take the day off and jet early to the beach.

